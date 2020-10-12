1/
Dolores H. Rahn
Dolores H. Rahn

Cincinnati - Dolores H. Rahn, 92 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dolores retired from working at the University of Cincinnati. We would like to thank The staff at The Courtyard at the Seasons and ViaQuest Hospice for their support in Dolores' care. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 1-2pm with catholic blessings taking place at 2pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
OCT
19
Prayer Service
02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
