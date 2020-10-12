Dolores H. Rahn



Cincinnati - Dolores H. Rahn, 92 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dolores retired from working at the University of Cincinnati. We would like to thank The staff at The Courtyard at the Seasons and ViaQuest Hospice for their support in Dolores' care. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 1-2pm with catholic blessings taking place at 2pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store