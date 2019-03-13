Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
1479 Locust Lake Rd.
Amelia, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
1479 Locust Lake Rd.
Amelia, OH
New Richmond - Dolores Lenora Heidel (nee Haufler), age 87, passed away March 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Paul N. Heidel, loving mother of Tim, Tom (Carol), Teri (Stew) Gegenheimer, Sue, Lisa and the late Robbie, adoring grandmother to Andrew (Laura) Heidel, dear sister to Ron Haufler and the late Evelyn Wernke.

Friends may call Saturday, March 16 at 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Bernadette Church,1479 Locust Lake Rd., Amelia, Ohio 45102. Interment at St. Peter Cemetery in New Richmond.

Memorials may be made to Thomas A. Wildey School, 2040 U.S. Hwy. 50, Batavia, OH 45103. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
