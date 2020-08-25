Dolores Houben

1/1
Alexandria - Dolores Marie (nee Henn) Houben, 91, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Dolores was an avid quilter who made so many quilts for others and she enjoyed playing cards. She was a member of Brighton Seniors, Southgate Seniors, St. Catherine Seniors and Red Hats Club. Dolores was a manager with UDF in Wilder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. "Harry" and Catherine (nee Thome) Henn, brothers, William "Bill" Henn, Wilford "Chick" Henn and sister, Velma Henn. Dolores is survived by her devoted children, Gary (Alice) Houben and Barbara (Tom) Best, loving grandson, Charles T. Best, IV and brother, Clifford Henn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas) on Saturday (Aug. 29) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial of cremated remains will take place following the service at Grandview Cemetery in Mentor, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, Ky or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






