Dolores "Dody" Landwehr
Lakeside Park - Dolores "Dody" Clara Landwehr (nee Anneken), age 100, formerly of Lakeside Park, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 while in residence at Charter Senior Living of Edgewood, Kentucky. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, business owner and accomplished seamstress. She was active in numerous charitable and social organizations and she was an avid bowler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Landwehr (1974). Survivors include sons, Joe (Jeanne) Landwehr, Jerry (Karen) Landwehr, Jay (Peggy) Landwehr, Jeff Landwehr; daughters, Joyce Cissell (Jack, deceased), Janet (Robert) Curley; brothers, Raymond Anneken, Walter (Pat) Anneken; sister, Aurelia Fitzpatrick; 13 grandchildren 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge and sincerely thank the staffs of Charter Senior Living of Edgewood and Hospice of the Bluegrass for the exceptional and loving care that they provided to our Mother. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24th at Blessed Sacrament Church from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Redwood Rehabilitation 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell 41017, or to DCCH Center for Children and Families, P.O. Box 17007, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019