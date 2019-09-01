Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Perkins


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dolores M. Perkins Obituary
Dolores M. Perkins

Silver Grove - Dolores M. (nee Dernick) Perkins, 95 of Silver Grove, Kentucky passed away on August 29, 2019 at the Seasons at Alexandria, KY. She was born April 6, 1924 in Chicago, IL. Being from Chicago, Dolores was able to see her beloved Cubs win the World Series. She loved being with her family, shopping and eating lunch out. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Carl Perkins. Dolores is survived by her Daughters, Janet (Thomas) Jenkins, Diane Downing, and Patti (William) Moher, also 8 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky followed by the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the (), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now