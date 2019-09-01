|
Dolores M. Perkins
Silver Grove - Dolores M. (nee Dernick) Perkins, 95 of Silver Grove, Kentucky passed away on August 29, 2019 at the Seasons at Alexandria, KY. She was born April 6, 1924 in Chicago, IL. Being from Chicago, Dolores was able to see her beloved Cubs win the World Series. She loved being with her family, shopping and eating lunch out. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Carl Perkins. Dolores is survived by her Daughters, Janet (Thomas) Jenkins, Diane Downing, and Patti (William) Moher, also 8 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky followed by the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the (), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019