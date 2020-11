Dolores M. WidmaierDolores Marie Widmaier, 91, passed away on November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Beck and Arthur Widmaier. Loving mother of Fred Beck and wife (late - Diane) of Harrison, OH and son Alan Beck of Chandler, AZ. Dear grandmother of Kevin (wife -Felicia) Beck of Harrison, OH and Mindy and Andrew of Chandler, AZ. Great grandmother of Mia Beck. Visitation is Monday, November 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio, 45246. Mass of Eternal Rest will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Avenue, Glendale, Ohio, 45246. Burial in the Guardian Angels' Cemetery, Fruit Hill, Ohio. vorhisandryan.com