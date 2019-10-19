|
|
Dolores Marie Allen
Fairfield - ALLEN, Dolores Marie (nee Hountz); Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Allen; Devoted mother of Gary Wayne (Lisa) Allen, Anthony David (Karen) Allen and the late Ricky Thomas Allen and Rodney Dale Allen; Mother-in-law of Anne Allen; Dear grandmother of Jana (Eric), Katherine (Sean), Richard (Heather), Robert, Tiffany (Edward), Stephanie (Brian), Erica, Nathan and the late Nicholas; Great grandmother of Ryan, Madelyn, Caroline, Isabelle, Brayden, Emma Kate, Olivia, Hannah, Brookelyn, Allyson, Emerson, Finley, Laila; Sister of Edward Hountz, Lawrence Hountz and Irene Eckstein; Passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the age of 86; Resident of Fairfield; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens; Donations may be sent to Animal friends of Butler County, or Boys Town; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019