Dolores McCarthy
Dolores McCarthy

Cincinnati - Dolores McCarthy (nee Geiser), wife of the late Kenneth C. McCarthy, loving mother of Patricia (Russ) Faust, Kathy Heffron, Connie (Gary) Egbert, Becky (Steve) Busch and Mary (Jeff) Blount; devoted grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren; preceded in death by her son, Tim (Mickey) McCarthy, and by her brothers and sisters. Dolores passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Avenue on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Memorials may be directed to the St. Boniface Church Education Fund.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
