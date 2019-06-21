Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Dolores "Dodie" Miele

Dolores "Dodie" Miele Obituary
Dolores "Dodie" Miele

Delhi - (nee Hessling) beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" Miele, loving mother of Mark, Kim and Kathy Miele, dear sister of Russ (Vicki) Brose and the late Rita (Carmen) Miele and Mary Ciampone, and sister-in-law of Tom Ciampone and the late Ginny Brose, dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Age 83. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to the or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019
