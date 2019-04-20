|
Dolores Miller
Highland Heights - Dolores F. (nee Goetz) Miller, 95, of Highland Heights, KY went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. E. Hospice in Edgewood. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, the St. Mary's Ladies Society of St. Joseph Church, a life long member of VFW Post 3205 women's auxiliary in Alexandria and Kentucky Colonel. She volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Fort Thomas and at many other charities. She loved her family and also loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Lloyd L. Miller, her son-in-law George A. Breitenbecher and her Grandson, Stephen Miller. She is survived by her sons; Kenneth (Dianne), Richard (Carole), David (Jeanette), Gary (Janet) and Alan (Robin) Miller. Daughters; Margaret (Jerry) Delaney and Kathleen (George) Breitenbecher. 12 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY at 10 am. Burial will take place at Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019