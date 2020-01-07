Services
Faith Evangelical Free Church
5910 Price Rd
Milford, OH 45150
Resources
Dominic Costanzo Obituary
Milford - COSTANZO, Dominic, 83 of Terrace Park, OH passed away January 4, 2020. Dominic is survived by his son, Dino Costanzo (Robin), daughter, Tina Costanzo (Coby Bickle), Grandson, Dominic W Costanzo (Nicole) and Great-grandson, Dean O Costanzo. Dominic was preceded in death by his wife, Louise D Costanzo (nee Karpen), his parents, Marco & Annunziata (nee Di Siena) Costanzo, his brothers, Francesco "Frank" & Pasquale "Pat" Costanzo and his sisters, Grace Malone & Fillipa "Phyllis" Rodwan. Visitation at Faith Church, 5910 Price Road, Milford, OH on Tuesday, January 14 from 5-8. Service will be held at Faith Church, Wednesday, January 15 at 11AM. Burial immediately following service at Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville, OH. A celebration of Dominic's Life will be held at the Miami Boat Club, 6071 Second St, Miamiville, OH following the burial. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
