Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Road
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Road
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Dominic "Lou" Porco, Sr.

Erlanger - Dominic "Lou" Porco, Sr., age 96, passed peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home, with family at his side. Born April 14, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of an Italian immigrant, Frank Porco, and a loving, Italian mother, Josephine Dipiro. Lou served in WWII as a meteorologist in the US Army Air Corps from 1942-1945. Afterwards, Lou and his young wife, Billie Jean (Renshaw) returned to New York. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from New York University in 1950, the couple moved to Northern Kentucky. In 1961 he joined the Cincinnati Reds as Controller. He remained with the Reds as Controller and then V.P. of Finance, working with 5 different administrations, until retirement in 1987. Lou was a long time member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Latonia, KY, and more recently of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Erlanger, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Billie Jean "Renshaw". Survivors include daughters: Penny Lou (John) Brady of Cincinnati, Melissa Ann (late David) Clayton of Erlanger; son: Dominic (Pam) Porco, Jr. of Erlanger; sister: Gloria (late Joseph) Ruggiero of Long Island, NY; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018 from 4 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 22 to June 23, 2019
