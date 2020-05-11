Dominic V. Anello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominic V. Anello

Cincinnati - Dominic V. Anello beloved husband of Marjorie Anello (nee Roth) and the late Marian Anello (nee Koepfle). Dear father of Steve (Kate) Anello, Nancy (Rick) Patterson, Terri (Jim) Millennor, Annette (Bill) Culbertson, Vince (Michelle) Anello, and step children Lisa (Mark) Peddicord, Donna (Mike) Keith, Tom (Pam) Runyan, and the late David Runyan. Cherished Grandfather of 27, and great grandfather of 15. Devoted brother to Cathy Ackerman, Mary Johnstone and the late Bruno Anello. Dominic passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020, at the age of 87. Private family service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner). Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice Cincinnati, 4380 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved