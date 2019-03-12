Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, OH
View Map
Dominique Nguyen Obituary
Dominique Nguyen

Florence - Dominique H. Nguyen, 43 years of age, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Hop Luu. Dominique is survived by his father, Hoang Nguyen, his siblings, Joe Nguyen (Erin), Nancy Nguyen (Paul), and Jeff Nguyen. He was a loving and proud uncle to Heaven, Michelle, Camron, Ava, and Aiden. He was a photographer who loved his work. He also enjoyed Bike riding, technology, music, travelling, sports, especially FIFA. He was an art enthusiast. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
