Don Benzing
Cincinnati - Donald L. Benzing, age 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 19, 1931 to Elmer and Mathilda Benzing (nee Pelzer).He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Benzing; parents; three brothers and one sister. Donald is survived by his children, Karen (Charlie) Armstrong, Mike (Judy) Benzing, David (Debra) Benzing, Linda (Will) Weigand, and Kevin Benzing; ten grandchildren, Randy, Donny, Amy, Brandy, Olivia, Alex, Landon, Tristan, Jason and Brian; eight great grandchildren. In loving memory of Donald, contributions may be made to Shrine Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1PM at St. Bernard Spring Grove Village, 745 Derby Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Family and friends may gather from 11am to 1pm at the church prior to mass. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019