|
|
Don H. Johnson
Liberty Twp. - passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Dottie (nee Dorenbos) Johnson; devoted father of Brigid (Tom) Young; loving grandfather of Erica and Hallie Young; cherished son of the late Clifford and Florence (nee Anderson) Johnson; dear brother of Nancy Riemer; loyal friend to many. A native of Sister Bay, WI, his career as a pharmacist began with Hoffman LaRoche Pharmaceuticals later retiring from Hallmark Cards Inc. The family is grateful for the care given to him as he coped with Alzheimer's disease in his final years. A celebration of his life will be held in Sister Bay, WI at a later date. Memorials in Don's name may be given to Wright State University Medical School Anatomical Gift Program or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020