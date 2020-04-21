Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
For more information about
Don Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don H. Johnson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Don H. Johnson Obituary
Don H. Johnson

Liberty Twp. - passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Dottie (nee Dorenbos) Johnson; devoted father of Brigid (Tom) Young; loving grandfather of Erica and Hallie Young; cherished son of the late Clifford and Florence (nee Anderson) Johnson; dear brother of Nancy Riemer; loyal friend to many. A native of Sister Bay, WI, his career as a pharmacist began with Hoffman LaRoche Pharmaceuticals later retiring from Hallmark Cards Inc. The family is grateful for the care given to him as he coped with Alzheimer's disease in his final years. A celebration of his life will be held in Sister Bay, WI at a later date. Memorials in Don's name may be given to Wright State University Medical School Anatomical Gift Program or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -