Don Mattingly
Burlington - Don C. Mattingly, 83, of Burlington, KY passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on April 6, 1936 in Louisville, KY to the late John and Martha Mattingly. Don left high school early to join the Marines, and served in Vietnam and Korea, where he received a Purple Heart. He served for 23 plus years in the Marines before retiring as a Master Sergeant. Don was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Shriner's, and a Freemason. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather: Bill Clemons, brother: John Mattingly, and his daughter: Martha "Jean" Mattingly. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his survivors include: wife: Lucinda Mattingly, daughters: Donna (Tony) Hoskinds, Ibeita (Eddy) Byrley, and Katherine (Randy) Perkins, grandchildren: Sean, Nikole, Adam, Eddy Jr., Brian, Brandey, and Cheyanne, 2 step grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. A visitation will be held for Don on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9am until 10am at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 10am at the Church. Following Mass, entombment will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019