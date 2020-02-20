|
Don R. Hoffmann
Ft. Thomas - Don R. Hoffmann, 89, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on February 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Don was a Korean War Navy Veteran. Don was a retired Technical Supervisor with Cincinnati Bell. Don loved the outdoors, he loved skiing, and snowboarding into his eighty's. Don was also a member of the Campbell County Game and Fish Club. Don was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hoffmann, and his mother, Ora Hoffmann. Don is survived by his wife, Sue Cobb Hoffmann, his son, Mark Hoffmann, and his daughter, Laurie (Thomas) Ludeke. Don is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas, Jordan, John, Kyle, Grady, and Mick, and his great-grandchildren, Ella, Leo, Raiden, and Jade. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Rd. Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020