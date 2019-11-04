Services
Ft. Thomas - Don Record, 73, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a tank driver. He received a Purple Heart, Defense Service Medal, Marksman Medal, Vietnam Combat Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Medal for Six Months Overseas, two times he received an Army Commendation for Valor, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Later in life he was the Owner & Operator of Bridge Liquor Store, in Newport, KY. Don was an avid fisherman and master of catching largemouth bass. He enjoyed his time in Florida and was a friend to everyone he met. Don's pride and joy was his "main dog," Cisco who was by his side everywhere he went. Don was born July 8, 1946 in Covington, KY to Howard and Goldie C. (nee: Baker) Record. He was preceded in death by his parents and Nephew, David Record. Chester is survived by his Brother, Ronald Record, Sister, Jo Ann (Jack) Alessandro, Nephew, Danny Lee (Kristina) Chism and Friend & Caregiver, Julie Klare. Military Honors and interment of cremated remains will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky, at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at the Olde Fort Pub in Ft. Thomas on Wednesday, November 13, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to , 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
