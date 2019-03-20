Services
Burlington United Methodist
2776 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burlington United Methodist Church
Burlington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burlington United Methodist Church
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Roettger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Don Roettger

Obituary Condolences

Rev. Don Roettger Obituary
Rev. Don Roettger

Burlington - Rev. Charles Donald "Don" Roettger, 87, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, March 18th at his residence. He was a retired Minister with the United Methodist Church and a member of Burlington United Methodist Church. Don was also a member of the Masons and the Aleppo Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercell & Thelma (nee. Biltz) Roettger; wife of 50 years, Elizabeth L. Roettger (nee. Cole); wife, Rita J. Roettger (nee. Twilford) and sister, Elnora Roettger. Don is survived by his daughters, Martha (Joe) Glowacki, Mary (David) Turnbull, Donna (Lloyd) Douglass & Rebecca (Roger) Shingai; son, Richard Roettger; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Funeral Ceremony at 11 a.m. and the reception will follow, all at Burlington United Methodist Church, Burlington, KY on Friday, March 22nd. Don will be laid to rest, following the reception, at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042 or Burlington United Methodist Church, 2776 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.