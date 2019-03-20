|
Rev. Don Roettger
Burlington - Rev. Charles Donald "Don" Roettger, 87, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, March 18th at his residence. He was a retired Minister with the United Methodist Church and a member of Burlington United Methodist Church. Don was also a member of the Masons and the Aleppo Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercell & Thelma (nee. Biltz) Roettger; wife of 50 years, Elizabeth L. Roettger (nee. Cole); wife, Rita J. Roettger (nee. Twilford) and sister, Elnora Roettger. Don is survived by his daughters, Martha (Joe) Glowacki, Mary (David) Turnbull, Donna (Lloyd) Douglass & Rebecca (Roger) Shingai; son, Richard Roettger; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Funeral Ceremony at 11 a.m. and the reception will follow, all at Burlington United Methodist Church, Burlington, KY on Friday, March 22nd. Don will be laid to rest, following the reception, at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042 or Burlington United Methodist Church, 2776 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019