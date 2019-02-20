|
Donald A. Miller
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Shirley Miller (nee Windholtz). Loving father of Donna (Wayne) Smith, David (Barb) Miller, Tom (Tracy) Miller, Jim (Mary Beth) Miller, Anne (Joe) Sanders, Rick (Jung Sun) Miller, Daniel Miller and the late Barb (survived by Chuck) Gangloff. Devoted grandfather of Nick, Travis, Nicky, DJ, Dana, Kristy, Jeff, Joe, Jill, Jaclyn, Lindsey, Mackenzie, Cassidy, Sam, Rachel, Chad, Grant and Grace. Loving great grandfather of Gavin, Finnley, Ava, Eli, Eleanor, Matilda, Nolan, Owen, Faith, Emma, Harper, Rocco, Gia, Michael, Madelyn and Jax. Dear brother of Jean Mitchell, Jack Miller and the late Audrey Massey. Donald passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Road, 45240. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice and/or Roger Bacon High School. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019