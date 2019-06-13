|
Donald Alan Scott, Sr.
Cold Spring - Donald Alan Scott, Sr., 54, of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Donald was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan. He loved fishing and the outdoors. Donald was a deeply spiritual person. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alysha Gardner, mother, Sandra (nee Harrison) Wonner and brother, Michael Wonner. Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Lorie (nee Gardner) Scott, son, Donald Alan Scott, Jr., daughter, Misty (Brian) Wyatt, granddaughters, Kylie, Kennedy and Paisley, father, Ronald Wonner, brothers, Robert (Sarah) Scott and Troy (April) Wonner, mother in law, Dawn Gardner, sister in law, Gail Gardner, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Cold Spring) on Friday (June 14) from 10:00 am until time of service at11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019