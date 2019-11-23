|
|
Donald Allender
Alexandria - Donald R. Allender, 86, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Coldspring Transitional Care. Donald was born February 13, 1933 in Dayton, KY. He retired from CSX after 42 years of service as Train Master. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, Melbourne, KY. Donald is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice Allender (nee Steinhauer); three children, Sylvia (Jack) Tarvin, Jerry (Sandy) Allender and Donald Allender; sister, Hazel Losey; 4 grandchildren, Phillip Tarvin, Sarah Perkins, Alex Tarvin and Laura Ruschman; 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ann (nee Samson) Allender; brother, Robert Allender and sister Mary Nelson. Visitation at Saint John Lutheran Church, 5977 Lower Tug Fork Road, Melbourne, KY 41059, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Saint John Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019