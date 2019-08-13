Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Monfort Heights UMC
3682 West Fork Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Alverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Alverson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Alverson Obituary
Donald Alverson

Cincinnati - Donald C. Alverson, Age 93, died on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his precious family; his wife, Elaine of 66 years; two daughters, Jan (Jack) Schrom and Jill (Tom) Wittekind; and two granddaughters, Casey (Tanveer Ali) Wittekind and Courtney Wittekind. Don's busy life included serving the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church for 64 years. He served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines and in the U.S. Marine Corp. Don retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at the Monfort Heights UMC, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247 at 7:00 p.m on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Monfort Heights UMC Endowment Fund. To view the full notice please visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.