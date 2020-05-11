Donald B. Page
Donald B. Page

Hebron - Donald Boyd Page, 72, of Hebron passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at his daughter's home following a brief illness. Donald was a Captain on the Anderson Ferry up until his passing. In the general sense he was a true river man; he served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam serving on the U.S.S. Farragut DLG-6. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Hulda Cornell Page and a sister, Lavone "Bonnie" Cox. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Faye Page nee Hoewischer; daughters, Donna (Ed) Eichhorn and Mandy (Chris) Hess; his river son, Mitch Hempfling; sisters, Julia "Judy" Bessey and Kathleen "Kathy" Embry; brother in law, Larry Hoewischer; 6 grandchildren, Erin (Nathan) Kraft, Aubrey Hess, Ashlee Hess, Addison Hess, Ava Hess and Frederick Boyd Hess; 3 great grandchildren, Riley Kraft, Luke Kraft and Graham Kraft; also a special nephew, Howard "Jackie" Curry and a host of nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus services will be private and at the convenience of the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to: Seamen's Church Institute, Paducah, KY by going to www.seamenschurch.org or calling 212-349-9090. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com










Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
