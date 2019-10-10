|
|
Donald B. Weber
Cincinnati - Donald Bruce Weber; Beloved husband of the late Eileen "Dink" Weber (nee Gannon); Devoted father of Tony Gannon, Michelle (the late Tom) Gentry, Jeanette (Dan) Karr, Don Hacker, Kelly (Gary) Hurst, James Hacker and Joseph (Stephanie) Hacker; Dear grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; Brother of Kenneth (Lisa) Weber and the late Leonard (Jeanie) Weber; Passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Cincinnati; Don was a member of the Moose Lodge and Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2193; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens; Donations may be sent to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoung.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019