Donald Baechle loved life. He died just days shy of his 94th birthday. He had a full life, he loved and was loved by many. He joined the Navy at age 17 and served in the Pacific during WWII. He came home and married Ruth (nee Smith). Together they raised 7 children. Don was the proud grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 41, and great great grandfather of 1. Don loved to travel, garden and gaze into the fire. He was a "handy man" and crafter. Don was a member of St. Clare Church. He proudly served with College Hill Citizens on Patrol.

Due to the Covid virus limitations we, Don's children, Tom, Paul, Mark, John, Margaret, Andy and Alice respectfully request donations to St. Clare Church in lieu of flowers. Thank you
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
