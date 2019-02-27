Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
5560 Kirby Ave.
Harrison - Donald E. Berding, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Moreton) Berding. Devoted father of Gary Berding, Debbie (Paul) Bessler, Randy Berding, Denise (Ted) Coffaro and Amy (late Steve) Ivey. Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and great grandfather of 15 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Laverne Shaffer, the late Marianne Stehlin and the late Norbert Berding. Donald passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a member of the VFW #7340 Gailey Post, American Legion #513 Mt. Healthy, Knights of Columbus Northside and the Elks. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Little Flower Church, 5560 Kirby Ave. on Friday (March 1) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
