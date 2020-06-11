Donald Beresford
1947 - 2020
Donald Beresford

Cincinnati - Donald Beresford passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born on August 4, 1947 in Mariemont to the late Richard and Jeanette (née Everhart) Beresford.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah (née Kahle); his children, Christopher (Leslie) and Nathan (Allison); granddaughter Haley. He was the brother of Richard (Dee), Theresa (Jerry) Rohne, Robert (Shiela), Kathie (Tom) Schmidt, Rita (the late Gary) Miller, Tim (Donna), Beverly, Jeannie (Dave) Williamson, the late Anthony, Michael (Judy) and Marianne (Bryan) Gallivan. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

While there are no services for Donald at this time, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
