|
|
Donald Blom
Withamsville - Donald J. Blom, 84, of Withamsville, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. Don was born on July 26, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John and Mildred Blom. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Millie Blom (nee Aranyos); children, Michael Blom (Ruth), Jerry Blom (Kelly), Tony Blom, and Elaine Huber (Terry); 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pauline Young, Robert, Eugene, and Kenneth Blom; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current Coronavirus situation the family is asking that services be private. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to of Greater Cincinnati or a . www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020