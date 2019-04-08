|
|
Donald C. Huber, Sr.
Florence, KY. - Donald C. Huber, Sr., 85, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a retired Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force who served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam Era as a Runway Fireman, he was also a member of the American Legion Post # 203. Don later worked at Clopay, Lanier Cone, Duro Bag, LaRosa's and Advanced Auto Parts. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Huber and Wilma Rouse Fischer; wife: Myrna Lee Fischer Huber; son: John A. Huber; daughter: Shirley Castellano and sister: Joan Francisco. Don is survived by his children: Susan Foltz, Donald (Barbara) Huber, Jr., John (Ana) Szabo, Matthew (Linda) Huber, Elvira (Pat) Parshall, Franklin W. Huber and Lisa (Eric) Ramsey; grandchildren: Donald Adkins, Steven Adkins, Dianna Taylor, Alexander Castellano, Matthew Rutan, Megan Huber, Mackenzie Stieby, Amanda Willoughby, Christopher Parshall, Logan Huber and Hope Wissel and 12 great -grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment and a Honor Guard Service will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial suggestions are to the Veterans Association of the Donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019