Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Donald Schmitt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Ave.
Cincinnati, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Schmitt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donald C. Schmitt Obituary
Donald C. Schmitt

Cincinnati - Donald C. Schmitt (affectionately known as "Fonzie") passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 29, 2020 at age 89. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Joan C. Schmitt (nee Carney). Loving father of Jim (Diane) Schmitt, Bob (Judy) Schmitt, Mike (Susan) Schmitt, Jerry (Erika) Judd, Jim (Beth) Judd. Beloved grandfather of 16 grandchildren and the late Morgan Judd. Beloved great grandfather of 7. Son of the late Clifford and Real Schmitt. Brother to the late Vivian (Skeets) Riestenberg, the late Ruth Schmitt, and the late Shirley (Bob) Judd. Proud member of the Elder High School class of 1949. 1953 graduate of Xavier University and United States Army Officer veteran. After a career at the Mead Corporation, Don owned The Shur-Good Biscuit Company in Cincinnati. He was also the owner of Philipp's Swim Club in Western Hills from 1970 to 1998. He was on the Board of the Addiction Service Council and a former Board member of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. He was a member of Legatus and an active member of St. Gertrude Parish in Madeira. Don will be dearly missed by family members and many friends who were inspired by his boundless energy and positive outlook on life. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 4-8 PM in the Moeller High School gymnasium (9001 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, 45242). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 9:00 AM at St. Gertrude Church (6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, 45243). Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to the "Morgan Judd Memorial Fund", Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 200 W. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Addiction Services Council, 2828 Vernon Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -