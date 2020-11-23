1/1
Donald Campbell
Erlanger - Donald Scott Campbell, 88, of Sorrento, FL, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Don was an Army veteran and he retired as an Iron Worker for the Cincinnati Ironworkers Union. Upon retiring, he enjoyed reading, being out in nature birdwatching or hiking, and he enjoyed gardening. Most importantly he loved his children and was known for his compassionate and generous nature. He will be missed.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Campbell; his sons, Donald and Scott Campbell; his two brothers; and his step-son, Kenneth Hunter.

He is survived by his children, Glenn (Tina) Campbell and Donna (Paul) Golub. He also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Don will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions to: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation: 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
