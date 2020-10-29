Donald Chowning Jr.Alexandria - Donald Stuart Chowning Jr., 66, of Alexandria, KY went to his eternal home on October 28th, 2020. He was the son of Donald Sr. and Nettie (Hutchinson) Chowning. He had worked many years in the Auto Body industry, including BFC in Covington, KY. He a was a graduate of Campbell County High School. Don was a member of Mentor Baptist Church and was also a Kentucky Colonel. Don was the most loving husband, father and grandfather. He had the best sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Sophia Chowning. He is survived by his wife, Deb (Collins) Chowning. Daughter; Doni (Jean) Beaupre. Son; Stuart (Jami) Chowning. Brothers; Steven (Lori) and Michael (Angela) Chowning. Sister; Teri Chowning. Grandchildren; Will, Wesley, Xander and Cade. Along with a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 1pm-3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Burial will immediately follow in Johns Hill Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.