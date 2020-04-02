|
|
Donald Clay Moore
Union - Mr. Donald Clay Moore, passed away at the University Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 69. He is the husband of Artie Boling Moore.
Mr. Moore was born on April 28, 1950 to the late Edward Moore and Verna Mae Shrout Moore. He was united in marriage to Artie Boling on June 2, 1988. He was a stone mason all of his life. In addition to being an avid outdoorsman, he loved to read, write poetry that became published and had almost completed two novels.
In addition to his wife Artie, Donald is survived by two sons, Donald Ashley Clay Moore, Christopher Brian (Amanda) Moore, one stepson, Nathan Whalen, one daughter, Stacy Colleen Jackson, one step daughter, Angel Townsend, one brother, Allen (Darlene) Moore, half brother, Timothy Blaine Claypool, two sisters, Kathy Boling, Pamela Combs, two half sisters, Verna Louie, Tammy Kelly, twelve grandchildren and ten step great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held privately at the Moore Family Cemetery in Union, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020