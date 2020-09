Donald D. BarnettIndependence - Donald D. Barnett, 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood.Don was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Thomas More College and Bank Auditor School, University of Wisconsin. He retired as operations supervisor for Federal Reserve Bank, Cincinnati and was a lifelong member of Latonia Christian Church. He was a member of Bradford Masonic Lodge 123 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Order of Kentucky Colonels. After retiring, Don was employed many years with Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes and also Latonia Christian Church as financial secretary.He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Shields Barnett in 1991.Survived by his son Donald (Marcie) Barnett Jr.; daughter Victoria Susan (the late Richard) Bray; three brothers Michael Thomas Barnett, Richard Glenn (Patti) Barnett and Robert Wayne (Vada) Barnett; sister Margaret Elizabeth Hewins; grandson Ricky (Kathy) Bray and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Bray.Visitation 10 am - 1 pm with masonic service at 12:45 pm and funeral to follow 1pm Friday, September 11, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Floral Hills.Memorials to Latonia Christian Church, 3900 Decoursey Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. swindler-currinfh.com Facemasks and social distancing required.