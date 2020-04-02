Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colerain Twp. - Donald E. Blackwell, age 66 years, passed away at Vitas Hospice at Drake Center on Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved father of Amy (Jeffery Bevis) Blackwell, Michael (Ashley Blackstock) Blackwell, Melissa Weneck and Nancy (Alfred) Marchand, IV. Loving grandfather of Tyler and Mackenzie Weneck; Nolan Pendery, Alfred Marchand V and Annabelle Marchand. Devoted brother of Jerry (Susan) Hasson, Judy (Ted) Krueger, Betty (Paul) Drewes and Thomas (Elizabeth) Blackwell. Dear son of the late Howard and Ruth Blackwell and step son of the late Martha Blackwell. Also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Private Services will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, April 4 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Neidhard-Young Funeral Home. To view Donald's funeral service by webcast, please log on to the following link at 11:00 AM EST (Please note there may be a slight delay in the webcast) http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/26763
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
