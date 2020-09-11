Donald E. Burkey



Cincinnati, Ohio - Donald E. Burkey Jr., 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1933, in Cincinnati, to the late Donald E. Burkey Sr. and Eunice (nee Mauthe). He has also proceeded in death by son Steve Burkey and grandson Matthew Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rachel Loretta (nee Smith); children: Debra (Mark) Thornton, Jeff Burkey, Scott (Lisa) Burkey, Michelle Burkey, American father to Y. Dewi Burkey; grandchildren: Brandy Burkey, Jeremiah Burkey, Joshua Burkey, Megan (nee Burkey) Rapp; husband Dave Rapp. Emily Burkey, Adam Burkey; wife Suzanne, Noah Burkey and Rachel Burkey; great-grandchildren: Makalah, Jonathan, Karah, Brandon, Kyler, Mya, Kimmy, Ezekiel and Avarie; great-great-grandchildren: Jashon and Jamari; and great family friend Janet Hensley. Donald was a devoted husband, a loving Dad and Papaw and a God-fearing man. He loved sports, was a Cincinnati Reds fanatic and enjoyed watching NASCAR. As a hobby, he collected knives. He delighted in food with a love for ice cream. As a young teen, he had the motivation and dedication to start his own shoe shinning business. He had also served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. A public visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, starting at 6 PM until 8 PM at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home: 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, starting at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.









