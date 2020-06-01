Donald E. Kaiser
Verona - Kaiser, Donald E.,67, of Verona, KY. passed away on May 3, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Donald is preceded in death by his Parents; Vincent and Earlene Kaiser, Brothers; Fred Kaiser, James Kaiser. He is survived by his Wife; Linda Kaiser, Sons; Charles Kaiser, Christopher Williams, Daughters; Jessica Lacy, Melissa Silva, Jessica Shelton, Brothers; Steve Kaiser, Sisters; Marilyn Kaiser, Judy Kaiser, Debbie Diaz, Delores Dean and 12 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 from 9:00am -10:45am at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45am and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Memorials can be made to St. Jude
Verona - Kaiser, Donald E.,67, of Verona, KY. passed away on May 3, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Donald is preceded in death by his Parents; Vincent and Earlene Kaiser, Brothers; Fred Kaiser, James Kaiser. He is survived by his Wife; Linda Kaiser, Sons; Charles Kaiser, Christopher Williams, Daughters; Jessica Lacy, Melissa Silva, Jessica Shelton, Brothers; Steve Kaiser, Sisters; Marilyn Kaiser, Judy Kaiser, Debbie Diaz, Delores Dean and 12 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 from 9:00am -10:45am at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45am and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Memorials can be made to St. Jude
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.