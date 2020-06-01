Donald E. Kaiser
Verona - Kaiser, Donald E.,67, of Verona, KY. passed away on May 3, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Donald is preceded in death by his Parents; Vincent and Earlene Kaiser, Brothers; Fred Kaiser, James Kaiser. He is survived by his Wife; Linda Kaiser, Sons; Charles Kaiser, Christopher Williams, Daughters; Jessica Lacy, Melissa Silva, Jessica Shelton, Brothers; Steve Kaiser, Sisters; Marilyn Kaiser, Judy Kaiser, Debbie Diaz, Delores Dean and 12 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 from 9:00am -10:45am at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45am and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Memorials can be made to St. Jude




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
