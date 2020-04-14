|
Donald E. Koehler
1931-2020
Donald E. Koehler, 88, Cincinnati, Ohio and St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Donald was a member of St. Margaret of Cortona Parish, Cincinnati, Ohio and St. Veronica's Parish also in Cincinnati.
He was retired from Frisch's Restaurants Inc. where he was Manager of Office Services.
He was an amateur Ornithologist and an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Anne (Geddes) Koehler; parents, Albert and Wilbeth (Moorman) Koehler; brother, Albert Koehler; sister, Wilbeth Marie Kent.
Survivors include his son, Lt Col Donald A. Koehler, USAF (Retired) (Tina), Amity, MO; grandchildren, Emily Anne and Alexander Hayward Koehler
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial in Cincinnati, Ohio at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Audubon Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020