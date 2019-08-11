Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Cemetery
9412 Reading Rd
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. McFadden

Add a Memory
Donald E. McFadden Obituary
Donald E. McFadden

Reading -

Donald E. McFadden, 73, of Cincinnati passed away August 7, 2019. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mildred, nee' Engled, McFadden. Surviving to cherish his memory are his two sons, Trent and Sean McFadden; his dear brother, Dennis (Nancy) McFadden. Donald was a Marine veteran serving in Vietnam. Visitation will be Monday, August, 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd, Reading OH 45215. Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 13, at 10am at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 9412 Reading Rd, Reading OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now