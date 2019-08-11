|
Donald E. McFadden
Donald E. McFadden, 73, of Cincinnati passed away August 7, 2019. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mildred, nee' Engled, McFadden. Surviving to cherish his memory are his two sons, Trent and Sean McFadden; his dear brother, Dennis (Nancy) McFadden. Donald was a Marine veteran serving in Vietnam. Visitation will be Monday, August, 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd, Reading OH 45215. Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 13, at 10am at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 9412 Reading Rd, Reading OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019