Donald E. Stafford



Donald E. Stafford, age 63, died peacefully on Monday, May 11. Don is survived by his cherished children, Maximilian (Max), Dominick, Alexander (Troy) and Gabrielle (Elle). Don is the treasured son of Mary and the late James Stafford. He is the brother of John (Donna), the late James Stafford, Jr, Joseph (Leslie), Gina and Vincent (Sandra), loving uncle and dear friend of many.



A natural born leader, bestowed with intelligence, fearlessness and a drive for life, Don's adventures started early as the leader (and eldest) of his band of brothers and sister. He remained best friends with his parents and siblings through his entire life.



Don attended Beavercreek High School, graduated from the University of Dayton and received advanced scientific degrees from Wright State University. Don was an integral member of pioneering research in biomechanical engineering in the 1980s. He was a founder and operator of Continental Jewelers in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Among all that Don did in his life, his most cherished accomplishment were his four amazing children, which he raised with his former spouse, Denise. Don's children were the loves of his life, and he encouraged them to be passionate and brave in all pursuits. He instilled the spirit of adventure in his children, championing them to live life to the fullest. Every day adventures would consist of riding ATVs and dirt bikes, attending music festivals, encouraging business ventures or simply making his children laugh. Max, Dominick, Troy and Elle all embody their parent's love, compassion and strength. Don was enormously proud of each of his children, inspiring them to be the best versions of themselves. His spirit and indelible imprint will live through his children, who have become the living personification of their father.



An unwavering protector of all that he loved, Don was a champion of everyone's success and happiness. He had an unquenchable thirst for life. Don's positivity, energy, hilarious adventures, coupled with his size, bravado and infectious personality, made Don everyone's favorite. An avid lover of life, Don made people better through his guidance, support, laughter and friendship.



Don enjoyed music, art, motorcycles, fine jewelry, martial arts, working out, cigars, big family dinners, hiking, drinks with friends and anything associated with his children and family. He was generous with his time, knowledge and compassion. Everyone was important to Don, and many considered him to be their best friend. Loyalty, strength and a willingness to stand steadfastly beside those he loved, were cornerstones of Don's character.



Graced with an unparalleled mix of intelligence adventure, size, strength and personality, Don was a true force of nature. A gentle giant with a kind soul and a firm bear hug, Don brought a calm confidence to every situation, and has left an everlasting imprint on everyone he encountered. Don loved and was loved.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store