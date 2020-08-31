1/
Donald Edgar
Donald Edgar

Gardner, Jr. - Passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday August 29th 2020. Born December 10th 1962 in Little Rock Arkansas to Donald Edgar Gardner SR and Mamie Winter. Don was a member of the United States Airforce for 10 years, and a retired Post Master with the United States Postal Service. He was proceeded in death by his father Donald SR. Surviving relatives are his mother Mamie Winter, loving wife of 34 years Pamela (nee Barrett) Gardner. His children Bradley (Genna), and Jessica. Three grandsons, Jacob, Mason, and Cameron. Three sisters, Mary Jane Martin, Virginia Witter, and Paula Schleif. Along with a host of other relatives to mourn his passing. Don enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his Grandsons. Flowers can be sent to Hodapp funeral home, or memorial donations may be sent to Linden Grove School in Deer Park Ohio. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3rd from 4pm-7pm at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
