1/1
Donald Emmerich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Emmerich

Cold Spring - Don Emmerich, 73, of Cold Spring, KY, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at home on October 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Newport Central Catholic. He was retired from the railroad and Shell Oil Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy. Son; Mike Emmerich. Daughters; Shelley Anneken and Mary (Aaron) Thomas. Along with 5 Grandchildren. Services are private for the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved