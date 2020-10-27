Donald Emmerich

Donald EmmerichCold Spring - Don Emmerich, 73, of Cold Spring, KY, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at home on October 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Newport Central Catholic. He was retired from the railroad and Shell Oil Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy. Son; Mike Emmerich. Daughters; Shelley Anneken and Mary (Aaron) Thomas. Along with 5 Grandchildren. Services are private for the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.