Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
Donald Fey Obituary
Donald Fey

West Chester - FEY, Donald H. beloved husband of Marilyn Fey (nee Baxter) for 51 years. Devoted father of Shannon (Tom) Maier, Karen (Chris) Ciganik, and Craig Fey. Loving grandfather of Sydney, Nick, Samantha, Madison, Jack, Zac (Tori) and Jessie. Cherished great-grandfather of Laurel and Molly. Brother of Marilyn Romp, Jerry Fey, and the late Jane Bulach and Evelyn Biehle. Son of the late Henry and Florence Fey. Passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 73. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Thursday, April 4, from 9-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 at 11:30 a.m. Donations may be directed to or . Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
