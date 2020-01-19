Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kleingers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Kleingers

Add a Memory
Donald G. Kleingers Obituary
Donald G. Kleingers

Green Twp. - Donald G. Kleingers, beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Benevengo) Kleingers. Devoted father of Mary Scholle, Julie (Fred) Schaefer, Dan (Carolyn) Kleingers, Steve (Michelle) Kleingers and Amy (Dale) Helmes. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Schweiter, Lois Winklebach, late Al Kleingers, Clare Wissel, Ray Kleingers and Jan Scherzinger. Donald passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (Jan. 22) from 8:30am-10am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LaSalle High School or Honor Flight. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -