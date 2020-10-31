Donald Gallenstein
Donald Gallenstein, age 83, of Fishers Indiana, passed away on October 30, 2020. Don was born to parents Louis Gallenstein Jr. and Margaret Puthoff Gallenstein on August 18th, 1937 in Cincinnati Ohio. He had two brothers, James and Richard Gallenstein. Don was in the Marine Corp, worked at the Baldwin Piano Company, and Proctor & Gamble, living in the Cincinnati area most of his life. Some of his interests included fishing, horseback riding, hiking, photography, skiing, and travel. After raising his family, he returned to school, earning a Bachelor's degree. Don had a very keen sense for finance. He invested well, and retired early becoming a very successful day trader. He was a very devoted son caring for his mother until her passing in February 2015. Don was afflicted with Alzheimer's; he fought the disease for seventeen years. While the disease slowly took everything away from him, he fought back daily, remaining at Otterbein, in independent living, almost all of that time. Sadly, in June of 2018, he was moved to a memory care facility in Indiana. Survived by his children Mark and Cherie Gallenstein of Norfolk Virginia, Victoria Gallenstein Mobley of Noblesville Indiana; his brothers James and Margaret Gallenstein of Arizona, Richard and Kathleen Gallenstein of Ohio; his grandchildren Steven, Robert (Rj), Nathan, James, Brandon, David, Jarod and Danielle; his great grandchildren Oliver, Brianna, Alexandria (Aj), Caroline, Christina, Michelle, and Victoria (Tori); and his best friend and loving companion for thirty-five years, Linda Fowler. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margaret Gallenstein, and his son, Roger Gallenstein. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester, OH 45069. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 17 Farragut Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45218. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, https://www.alz.org/
or the Otterbein Benevolent Fund at Otterbein Senior Life Community, 585 OH RT 741, Lebanon, OH 45036.