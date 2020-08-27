Donald Gauspohl
Bellevue - Donald G. Gauspohl, 85 of Bellevue passed away on Sunday, August 23,2020. He was born March 14,1935 in Cincinnati, OH to Walter & Anna Gauspohl. Donald is the beloved husband of Joyce (nee:Jett) for 62 years. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany.Then returned home to be re-employed at Perry & Derrick Paint Co. where he worked for 45 years before retiring. Don was a loving and devoted father to his sons, Jeffrey D. Gauspohl (Angela) and David D Gauspohl (Amanda). His six beloved grandsons, Stephen, Christian, Joshua,Benjamin (US Air Force), Dawson, Logan and 1 Great Grandchild. Don is survived by his brothers, Walter Jr, Albert, and Richard. Preceded in death by his brother Harry Gauspohl and sister Ruth Schneider. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00pm, Monday August 31,2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp,Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Keith Blair officiating. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect Street, Bellevue, KY 41073 or charity of your choice
. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Due to Covid 19 social distancing and masks are required. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Donald and his family.