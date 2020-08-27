1/1
Donald Gauspohl
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Gauspohl

Bellevue - Donald G. Gauspohl, 85 of Bellevue passed away on Sunday, August 23,2020. He was born March 14,1935 in Cincinnati, OH to Walter & Anna Gauspohl. Donald is the beloved husband of Joyce (nee:Jett) for 62 years. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany.Then returned home to be re-employed at Perry & Derrick Paint Co. where he worked for 45 years before retiring. Don was a loving and devoted father to his sons, Jeffrey D. Gauspohl (Angela) and David D Gauspohl (Amanda). His six beloved grandsons, Stephen, Christian, Joshua,Benjamin (US Air Force), Dawson, Logan and 1 Great Grandchild. Don is survived by his brothers, Walter Jr, Albert, and Richard. Preceded in death by his brother Harry Gauspohl and sister Ruth Schneider. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00pm, Monday August 31,2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp,Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Keith Blair officiating. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect Street, Bellevue, KY 41073 or charity of your choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid 19 social distancing and masks are required. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Donald and his family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
01:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved