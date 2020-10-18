1/1
Donald Gene Moore
1934 - 2020
Villa Hills - Donald Gene Moore, 86, of Villa Hills and formerly of Bromley passed away Saturday at his home. Donald was born April 21, 1934 in Cincinnati to Charlie and Maude Wolfe Moore. Donald was a retired electrician and was employed for 47 years with Matlock Electric, Cincinnati rebuilding motors, a good carpenter and he enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Rosemarie (Weise) Moore; daughter, Karole (the late Mike) Moore Ficke; son, Vincent (Melinda) Moore; brother, Jerry (Eilene) Moore; 3 grandchildren, Chris Moore, Curt Moore and Jesse Moore and 4 great grandchildren, Parker, Wesley, Oliver and Ady. Private Graveside Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers of Hospice of the Bluegrass for the great care and support given to Donald and his family while under their care. Memorial contributions are suggested to your choice of: Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or P.A.W.S. 200 Charlie A. Liddle Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
