Alexandria - Donald R. Griffith, 89, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Donald was born May 21, 1929 in Curt, KY to his parents, the late Robert and the late Nazzie (nee Strong) Griffith. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Donald was a member of Campbell County Game and Fish Protective Association and Newport Masonic Lodge #144 F. & A. M. Donald retired from Heekin Can as a production manager. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie Griffith (nee Manaras); two sons, Donald (Linda) Griffith and Steve (Kathy) Griffith; one daughter, Tenny (Alan) Roche; one sister, Cora Wilson. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. Services are at the Convenience of the Family, No Visitation. Entombment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery Mausoleum. Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019
